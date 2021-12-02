Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marius Karotkis
@mariuskarotkis
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lithuania
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lithuania
Nature Images
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
vegetation
HD Wood Wallpapers
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
outdoors
land
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #142: Pixieset
8 photos
· Curated by Pixieset
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
road
The Wedding
253 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
Wedding Backgrounds
bride
marriage
Undisturbed Pattern Wallpapers
53 photos
· Curated by Anna Kurth
HD Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds