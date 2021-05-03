Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Benjamin Wedemeyer
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Health & Wellness
Share
Info
Published
on
May 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ostheopathy on the bare back of a woman
Related tags
massage
physiotherapy
patient
manipulation
reablement
motor
rub-down
masseuse
rubbing-down
back
movement
masseur
massagist
motorical
female
back pain
physiotherapist
physical therapist
physical therapy
physio
Creative Commons images
Related collections
site 2
36 photos
· Curated by Toscane gerin
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
back
Massage
13 photos
· Curated by Julie Emery
massage
human
hand
Self care
22 photos
· Curated by Lucie McGrath
word
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant