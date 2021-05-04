Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Floyd Cox
@fd_cox
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Durango, CO, USA
Published
on
May 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
durango
co
usa
train
steam engine
steam locomotive
railroad
colorado
durango to silverton
narrow gauge railroad
vehicle
locomotive
transportation
rail
railway
train track
machine
engine
motor
plant
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #27: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
building
Livestock and Agriculture
201 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
agriculture
livestock
Animals Images & Pictures
Pets
303 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal