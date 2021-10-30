Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pranay
@obstacles
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ladakh
Published
1 month
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Ladakh, India
Related tags
ladakh
Mountain Images & Pictures
travelling
india
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
slope
peak
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
countryside
Free pictures
Related collections
Surfing
91 photos
· Curated by Bernat Fortet
surfing
sea
outdoor
Curved architecture
138 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
SHADOW AND LIGHT
464 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers