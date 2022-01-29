Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Prince Lal
@prince_jake
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
realme, X7 Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Flower Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
blossom
plant
blossom
vegetation
geranium
acanthaceae
iris
Backgrounds
Related collections
Happy People
43 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
Happy Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
smile
Inspiration Diverse
316 photos · Curated by Cecile Rayssiguier
inspiration
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
words
367 photos · Curated by apple s.
word
sign
Light Backgrounds