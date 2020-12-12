Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kristina Sammer
@krisammer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Canon EOS 70D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
HD Snow Wallpapers
Christmas Images
festive
holly
ilex
Winter Images & Pictures
moody
Nature Images
blossom
Flower Images
Rose Images
outdoors
ice
cotton
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Inspiration
153 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
inspiration
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Sunshine vibes
66 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
plant
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
Sea
187 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
sea
outdoor
wafe