Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Artem Beliaikin
@belart84
Download free
Bali, Indonesia
Published on
May 13, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Garlic on a local organic food market
Share
Info
Related collections
apa
3 photos
· Curated by dimas sy
apa
vegetable
produce
veggies
33 photos
· Curated by natalia alegria
veggy
vegetable
plant
Food & Drinks
59 photos
· Curated by Artem Beliaikin
drink
Food Images & Pictures
indonesia
Related tags
garlic
vegetable
flora
produce
Food Images & Pictures
plant
bali
indonesia
herb
crate
market
healthy
clove
garlic cloves
grocery
groceries
store
shop
box
Free stock photos