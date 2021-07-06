Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mat Napo
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
France
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
screening
laboratory
vaccine
vaccination
nurse
france
Health Images
medical
test
testing
center
testing centre
labo
vaccinate
dépistage
screensaver
pcr
covid
covid 19
astrazeneca
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Yellow + Grey
292 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
flora
Boho Chic
75 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
boho
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
GOING PLACES
842 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Travel Images