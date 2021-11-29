Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Panagiotis Misdeal
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
violin
Light Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
portrait photography
Girls Photos & Images
greyscale
Music Images & Pictures
classical music
viola
fiddle
leisure activities
musical instrument
People Images & Pictures
human
Public domain images
Related collections
Points and Triangles
214 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture
Lifestyle Shots
209 photos
· Curated by Kate the Socialite
lifestyle
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Blossoms Bloom
231 photos
· Curated by Ioana M
bloom
blossom
Flower Images