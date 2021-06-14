Go to Jeremy Bezanger's profile
Available for hire
Download free
2 brown camels on brown sand during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

sand
egyptian
exploration
landmark
sculpture
statue
Sun Images & Pictures
dawn
dry
khufu
afterlife
blue sky
carving
temple
tomb
abandoned
Desert Images
discovery
ancient egypt
archaeologist
Free images

Related collections

Traveling
360 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
traveling
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Cities of Old
211 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
old
HD City Wallpapers
House Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking