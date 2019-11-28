Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
PJ Gal-Szabo
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 28, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Tropical plants in a elegant green room in a mansion.
Related tags
architecture
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Tropical Wallpapers
plants
glass
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
skylight
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Sea
188 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
sea
outdoor
wafe
Arcade
805 photos
· Curated by Leo Ara
arcade
People Images & Pictures
portrait
Computer
157 photos
· Curated by Valeriiya Ruban
HD Computer Wallpapers
work
electronic