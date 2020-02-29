Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Eric Prouzet
@eprouzet
Download free
Share
Info
Waterloo, ON, Canada
Published on
February 29, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Buddha statuette
Related collections
Buddha
187 photos
· Curated by Quotesome Studios
Buddha Images
HD Art Wallpapers
worship
Meditation/Contemplation
38 photos
· Curated by Cleveland Shambhala
meditation
Yoga Images & Pictures
peace
Buddhas
37 photos
· Curated by Wisdom Media
Buddha Images
HD Art Wallpapers
worship
Related tags
worship
Buddha Images
HD Art Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
waterloo
on
canada
architecture
building
temple
shrine
buddha statue
statue
meditating
HQ Background Images
sunset light
meditation
Brown Backgrounds
Public domain images