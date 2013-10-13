Go to Stefan Spassov's profile
@stefanspassov
Download free
macro photography of purple petaled flower
macro photography of purple petaled flower
Ottawa, CanadaPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

flower
81 photos · Curated by SANG HEE LEE
Flower Images
plant
blossom
TCU Purple
23 photos · Curated by Brandie Lowe
HD Purple Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking