Go to Ilham Abitama's profile
@ilhamabitama
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Indonesia
Published agoCanon, EOS 1200D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

indonesia
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
wet
rain
monstera
monstera plant
monstera deliciosa
leaves
wet leaves
monstera leaf
monstera leaves
leaves background
leaves wallpaper
garden
plant wallpaper
plant pot
vegetation
blossom
Flower Images
Free images

Related collections

Night Lights
193 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
night light
Light Backgrounds
night
Books
610 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Book Images & Photos
reading
Bible Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking