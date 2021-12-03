Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Avnish Rathore
@avnishr13
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
beverage
drink
juice
milkshake
smoothie
milk
Pizza Images
Food Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Shapes and Patterns
23 photos · Curated by Vic Yin
shape
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #186: Unsplash
10 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #47: Kirill Zakharov
8 photos · Curated by Kirill
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers