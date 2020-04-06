Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Siddhant Sharma
@sid_o_logy
Download free
Share
Info
Uttarakhand, India
Published on
April 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mountains clearing after fresh snowfall
Related collections
Shapes, Patterns & Textures
84 photos
· Curated by Kirill
shape
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Collection #112: Scott Harrison
8 photos
· Curated by Scott Harrison
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
rock
Collection #18: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
abies
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
fir
Nature Images
outdoors
slope
Mountain Images & Pictures
uttarakhand
india
conifer
ice
mountain range
HD Snow Wallpapers
pine
Free pictures