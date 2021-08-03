Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Eugene Golovesov
@eugene_golovesov
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wild fern🌿
Related tags
fern
green leaves
unsplash photos
fern green
dark green
Texture Backgrounds
photo
nature green
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Urban Sense
99 photos
· Curated by Muhammad Arif A
urban
street
building
Collection #163: Vanguard World
6 photos
· Curated by Vanguard World
vanguard
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
blooming life
130 photos
· Curated by Aziz Acharki
blooming
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images