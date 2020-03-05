Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Giulia Bertelli
@giulia_bertelli
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 5, 2020
X-A3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Erica Flowers
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
yarn
bambu
erica
Flower Images
Spring Images & Pictures
slow living
heather
nature inspired
simple living
embroidery
dried flowers
cotton
People Images & Pictures
human
finger
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Public domain images
Related collections
Texture
12 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Gifford
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
wool
手芸 / Handmade
28 photos
· Curated by Miho Sherratt
handmade
sewing
craft
Slow Living
27 photos
· Curated by Mara Robledo
Slow living
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers