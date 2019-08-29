Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
lee bernd
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 30, 2019
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
fence
hedge
plant
bush
vegetation
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
rug
pottery
vase
potted plant
jar
Backgrounds
Related collections
Bourgeons
53 photos · Curated by Evelyne Daoût
bourgeon
plant
HD Forest Wallpapers
Boer Tom
289 photos · Curated by Angela Heykoop
plant
Flower Images
garden
Natuur afscheid
23 photos · Curated by Femke van Welsenes
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Flower Images