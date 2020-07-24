Go to Claudia Stucki's profile
@claustucki
Download free
brown and white bread on white table
brown and white bread on white table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Suisse
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Swiss bread,handmade

Related collections

Pretty Food
85 photos · Curated by Kathy Ribeiro
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plate
enchanting lands
47 photos · Curated by Jen Palmer
land
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking