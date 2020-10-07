Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ujjwal Jajoo
@uj1109
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published
on
October 7, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Smokey streets.
Related tags
kolkata
west bengal
india
Brown Backgrounds
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
building
urban
People Images & Pictures
human
town
metropolis
HD City Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Smoke Backgrounds
slum
countryside
housing
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Phone Wallpapers
1,257 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Phone Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #124: Brendan Haywood
6 photos
· Curated by Brendan Haywood
Sports Images
building
hand
Lets Have an Adventure
46 photos
· Curated by Savanna Dohler
adventure
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers