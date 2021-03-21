Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
Share
Info
Gosaikunda, Непал
Published on
March 21, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Gosaikunda lake area mountain in valley Himalayas mountains
Related collections
Collection #147: Offscreen Magazine
10 photos
· Curated by Offscreen Magazine
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Jewelry
103 photos
· Curated by Liz Fisher
jewelry
hand
People Images & Pictures
Top Down
76 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
top
outdoor
aerial view
Related tags
Nature Images
rubble
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
wilderness
rock
gosaikunda
непал
ground
promontory
Travel Images
scenic
HD Scenery Wallpapers
view
attraction
valley
Landscape Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
india
range
PNG images