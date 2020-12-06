Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mayank Aswal
@mayank56
Download free
Share
Info
Badrinath, Uttarakhand, India
Published on
December 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Photographer : Mayank Aswal
Related tags
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
mountain range
peak
badrinath
uttarakhand
india
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
architecture
396 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
architecture
building
denmark
Possibilities
190 photos
· Curated by Daddymon
possibility
Flower Images
plant
International Women's Day
186 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures