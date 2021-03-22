Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alekseeva maya
@alekseevamaya
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 22, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Food Images & Pictures
meal
pottery
dish
blossom
Flower Images
sweets
confectionery
icing
creme
cream
Cake Images
dessert
flower arrangement
jar
vase
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
floral design
PNG images
Related collections
Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,146 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus
Collection #58: Tobias Lütke
9 photos
· Curated by Tobias Lütke
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
Collection #184: General Assembly
8 photos
· Curated by General Assembly
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers