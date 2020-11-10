Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
Canon, EOS 500D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
new year 2021
candles
red candles
winter atmosphere
christmas 2021
Christmas Images
Angel Pictures & Images
christmas atmosphere
winter cozy
jesus christmas
HD Grey Wallpapers
candle
HD Fire Wallpapers
flame
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
church design
521 photos · Curated by Coast Vineyard
HD Design Wallpapers
church
HD Grey Wallpapers
My First Christmas collection
23 photos · Curated by Agnes Paul
Christmas Images
Holiday Backgrounds
plant
Winter mood
95 photos · Curated by Anastasia Polevik
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas Images
Holiday Backgrounds