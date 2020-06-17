Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Benjamin Wainman
@benwainman
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 17, 2020
NIKON D3400
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ambleside, Lake District
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
wall
rubble
stone wall
rock
slate
path
walkway
HD Brick Wallpapers
word
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Texture/Stone
907 photos
· Curated by Mircea X.
Best Stone Pictures & Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Architecture
217 photos
· Curated by Colette Harrison
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
central & se lakes
27 photos
· Curated by Peter Lewthwaite
lake
outdoor
uk