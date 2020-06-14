Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
jar
potted plant
pottery
vase
veins
planter
herbs
Free stock photos
Related collections
London calling
141 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
london
building
HD City Wallpapers
People in real life
384 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
hand
human
Collection #4: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD White Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images