Go to Setu Chhaya's profile
Available for hire
Download free
people walking near brown concrete building during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Vijay Vilas Palace Road, Mandvi Rural, Gujarat, India
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

External View of architectural beauty Vijay Vilas Palace.

Related collections

India
30 photos · Curated by Aditi Ahalawat
india
architecture
building
India
35 photos · Curated by Janmesh Shah
india
architecture
building
Stock
19 photos · Curated by Designer A
Stock Photos & Images
human
morocco
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking