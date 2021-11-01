Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
2H Media
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 1, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7SM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Weed Backgrounds
cannabis
cannabis flower
marijuana
Flower Images
weed leaf
marijuana plant
cannabis leaf
leaves
marijuana leaf
Dark Backgrounds
cannabis plant
HD Dark Wallpapers
moody wallpaper
HD Grey Wallpapers
vegetation
hemp
herbal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Magic
80 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
magic
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Wildlife
272 photos
· Curated by Mr. Sigsegv
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Feng Shui Inspired
34 photos
· Curated by Bettina Kohl
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
HQ Background Images