Go to Dave Hoefler's profile
Available for hire
Download free
snow covered ground and trees during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Baraboo, WI, USA
Published on Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A Winter Moment

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

baraboo
wi
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
wisconsin
overcast
Landscape Images & Pictures
midwest
vertical
outside
scenic
devils lake
no people
cloudy
ice
Mountain Images & Pictures
Backgrounds

Related collections

Life's A Beach
108 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
Beach Images & Pictures
rock
sea
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking