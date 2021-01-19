Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Simona Sergi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 19, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
💛 Follow my journey on Instagram: @i_am_simoesse
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
cream
Food Images & Pictures
creme
dessert
confectionery
sweets
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
snowman
Winter Images & Pictures
icing
Cake Images
figurine
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
whipped cream
Backgrounds
Related collections
artu
109 photos
· Curated by Marta Laura
artu
human
HD Art Wallpapers
Interiors and architecture
30 photos
· Curated by Simona Sergi
interior
architecture
indoor
Booklet
59 photos
· Curated by Claire Sorensen
booklet
HD Grey Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds