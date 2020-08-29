Go to Alejandro Barba's profile
@albrb
Download free
green leaves in close up photography
green leaves in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Nature
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

nature
24 photos · Curated by Hanin ALfawaz
Nature Images
outdoor
plant
Fougères
42 photos · Curated by bret sarah
fougere
plant
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking