Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alejandro Barba
@albrb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
Share
Info
Published
on
August 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plants
HD Green Wallpapers
garden
Nature Images
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
produce
pottery
potted plant
jar
vase
herbs
herbal
planter
vegetation
oak
Flower Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
nature
24 photos
· Curated by Hanin ALfawaz
Nature Images
outdoor
plant
Fougères
42 photos
· Curated by bret sarah
fougere
plant
outdoor
Collect Pics 1
400 photos
· Curated by Danish Ishtiaq
Texture Backgrounds
plant
HD Pattern Wallpapers