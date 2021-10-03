Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maiya Simanovich
@indi_grunge
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 3, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
pollen
geranium
Flower Images
blossom
petal
daisy
daisies
acanthaceae
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,142 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus
Eye Candy
33 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
candy
HQ Background Images
colorful
camping
203 photos
· Curated by Meg Learner
camping
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers