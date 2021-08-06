Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Elle Leontiev
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Turkey
Published
on
August 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Evil Eye's hanging on a tree.
Related tags
Turkey Images & Pictures
spiritual
evil eye
turkish
plant
produce
Food Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
seed
grain
vegetable
photography
photo
conifer
Free images
Related collections
Iranians
2,736 photos
· Curated by Ashkan Forouzani
iranian
iranian person
iran
Flowers and Plants
344 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
plant
Flower Images
petal
Travel
38 photos
· Curated by Carolyne Stanley
Travel Images
building
Car Images & Pictures