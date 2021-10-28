Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
A n v e s h
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Limerick Generating Station, Sanatoga Road, Pottstown, PA, USA
Published
10d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
limerick generating station
sanatoga road
pottstown
pa
usa
sky clouds
Tree Images & Pictures
beautiful landscape
Nature Backgrounds
scenic
photography
building
cable
pollution
factory
Smoke Backgrounds
power lines
power plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
Portraotic
167 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
portraotic
People Images & Pictures
human
Meditation & Contemplation
65 photos
· Curated by Barbie Fitzgerald
meditation
Sunset Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
Just Add Words
107 photos
· Curated by Tracy Saunders
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers