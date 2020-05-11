Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Srinivasan Venkataraman
@srinii
Download free
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published on
May 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Monkey sitting on the cliff edge and watching the sea
Related collections
Practis App
207 photos
· Curated by Edward Kerr
HD Awesome Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
monolab_ we are
210 photos
· Curated by Laura Guarino
human
urban
HD City Wallpapers
bali
9 photos
· Curated by Dasha Brusnik
bali
indonesia
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
cliff
Nature Images
outdoors
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
promontory
bali
indonesia
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
Bee Pictures & Images
invertebrate
insect
honey bee
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Awesome Wallpapers
Monkey Images
primate
HD Sky Wallpapers
fauna
Public domain images