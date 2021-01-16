Go to Ruta Gudeliene's profile
@rutaurban
Download free
green fern plant on black tree trunk
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Zakopanė, Lenkija
Published on NIKON D3300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Winter
38 photos · Curated by Hollowed Witch
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
People working
154 photos · Curated by Mickey Gast
People Images & Pictures
working
business
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking