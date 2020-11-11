Go to Davide Colonna's profile
Available for hire
Download free
people walking on sidewalk near high rise buildings during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Street Photography
Calgary, AB, Canada
Published on Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Free to use under the Unsplash License

The city under the haze from wildfires in British Columbia.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

calgary
ab
canada
street photography
urban
HD City Wallpapers
Smoke Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
buildings
Cloud Pictures & Images
pathway
People Images & Pictures
Orange Backgrounds
Sun Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
town
building
metropolis
Free pictures

Related collections

Motion
84 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
motion
Light Backgrounds
road
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking