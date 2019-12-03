Go to Illiya Vjestica's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown cow
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Yorkshire Dales National Park, Bainbridge, Leyburn, UK
Published on Sony, A6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Highland Cow, in Yorkshire Dales.

Related collections

Wild Animals
458 photos · Curated by Kate Goodger
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Farm critters
206 photos · Curated by Diana Marmont
farm
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking