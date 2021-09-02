Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kendal, Kendal, UK
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kendal
uk
south lakes
cumbria
lake district
Sun Images & Pictures
town
cinema
building
housing
architecture
shelter
outdoors
Nature Images
countryside
rural
villa
House Images
handrail
banister
Public domain images
Related collections
Pastel + Sparkle
91 photos
· Curated by Melanie Lea
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
616 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
sea
outdoor
drone view
Texture
265 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers