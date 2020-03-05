Photo of construction works of the road with sunny sand and the broken up tram track for a completely new track. The location is just in front of the Botanical garden in Amsterdam, with the necessary excavator on the left in his bright orange color. In the background the broad bridge over the water of the Nieuwe Herengracht canal with its mansions. Picture of 24 April 2015; urban photography of The Netherlands. In Dutch: foto van een opgebroken weg en tramspoor, vlak voor de Amsterdamse Hortus. Op de achtergrond de brede brug over de Nieuwe Herengracht. Foto 24 april 2015, Fons Heijnsbroek.