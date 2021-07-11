Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elise Vermeer
@eliseccv
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 11, 2021
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fuzzy caterpillar.
Related tags
insect
caterpillar
Nature Images
insects
bug
bugs
Butterfly Images
Butterfly Images
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
worm
face
photo
photography
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
portrait
Free images
Related collections
Collection #82: Jared Erondu
9 photos
· Curated by Jared Erondu
outdoor
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #132: Mackey Saturday
8 photos
· Curated by Mackey Saturday
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
Collection #24: Crew
7 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
fog