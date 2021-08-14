Go to Rupinder Singh's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in black jacket wearing orange knit cap
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Current Events
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

---------------------- follow for more on insta: @singhrupinder.photos ----------------------- Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points since 26 November last year, demanding a repeal of three farm laws — Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They also demanded a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for their crops.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

new delhi
delhi
india
current events
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
coat
hat
metropolis
building
HD City Wallpapers
town
urban
turban
headband
crowd
Backgrounds

Related collections

Farmers' Protest | New Delhi | India
351 photos · Curated by Rupinder Singh
delhi
india
protest
Kiddos
451 photos · Curated by Sarah Mischnick
kiddo
human
child
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking