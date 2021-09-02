Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Arushi Kavdia
@aashiii_15
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Alsigarh, Udaipur, Rajasthan, India
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
udaipur
alsigarh
rajasthan
india
lake
nature landscape
gray clouds
beautiful mountains
resevoir
nature images
sunny day
dam
mounatins
HD Wallpapers
greenery
udaipurite
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
reservoir
Public domain images
Related collections
Human-made
56 photos
· Curated by Mary Pat Campbell
human-made
building
architecture
Experimental
101 photos
· Curated by Farouk Mechedal
experimental
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Churches
205 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
church
HD Grey Wallpapers
building