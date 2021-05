The temple Wat Chalong This Buddhist temple is the largest and most important in Phuket. In the main building, with a three-level roof, images of the seated, reclining and meditating Buddha are exhibited. The main attraction is the 60-meter-tall pagoda, decorated with paintings portraying the life of the Buddha, which contains inside the Buddha's bone splinter relics. The showroom includes wax statues of outstanding monks and antiques.