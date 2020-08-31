Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anoushka Patel
@anoushkapatel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ladakh, Leh
Published
on
August 31, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ladakh
leh
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
fir
abies
wilderness
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
vegetation
river
land
conifer
countryside
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Sky and Space
79 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
Space Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Veggies
82 photos
· Curated by Belinda Vega
veggy
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
workspace
148 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Temming
workspace
work
office