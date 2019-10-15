Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
MuFei Xu
@muffinxu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hooker Lake, Canterbury, New Zealand
Published
on
October 15, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Nature does not need any color correction
Related tags
hooker lake
canterbury
new zealand
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
Free pictures
Related collections
Fields
53 photos
· Curated by laze.life
field
outdoor
Grass Backgrounds
The Back of Women's Heads
51 photos
· Curated by Charlie Deets
head
back
Women Images & Pictures
People
526 photos
· Curated by Isaac Holmgren
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures