Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 17, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-FZ1000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ancient hindu temple barielf Subrahmanya Temple (Kartikeya Temple)
Related tags
amusement park
theme park
church
building
architecture
altar
People Images & Pictures
human
crowd
Free images
Related collections
Adventure
146 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
adventure
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Family
63 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
human
Urban Essentials
207 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers