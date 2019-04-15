From the Oh Tilly series "Creative Workspace", this is one of my favourite images because of the shallow depth of field and that adorable #hashtag mug (one of my faves for a morning coffee). There's a local pottery guy, his name is Devil, and he sells these little pots at the Sunday markets. I am so addicted to his pieces and to supporting his business that I pick up more than one every week. My husband rolls his eyes every time, but I've seen him pick them up and admire them. ;)