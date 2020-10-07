Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andrew Danks
@danks
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Riccarton, Christchurch, New Zealand
Published
on
October 7, 2020
NIKON, COOLPIX P900
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
New Zealand Native Black Teal
Related tags
riccarton
christchurch
new zealand
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
waterfowl
duck
anseriformes
Penguin Pictures & Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #132: Mackey Saturday
8 photos
· Curated by Mackey Saturday
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
People
65 photos
· Curated by Kory Samson
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor
Collection #72: Kirby Ferguson
9 photos
· Curated by Kirby Ferguson
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers